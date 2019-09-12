Peterborough United captain is chasing a hat-trick of League One promotions

Peterborough United skipper Mark Beevers is chasing a hat-trick of League One promotions.

The 29 year-old has gone up to the Championship with both Sheffield Wednesday (2011-12) and Bolton Wanderers (2016-17) as well as experiencing League One play-off agony with Millwall (2015-16).

No wonder Posh boss Darren Ferguson made the central defender a priority summer signing when the player’s Bolton contract expired.

And Beevers is happy to be here dispensing wisdom to his younger centre-back partner Frankie Kent and anyone else wanting to know what it takes to be successful at League One level.

“There’s a really good feeling about the place right now,” Beevers said. “That’s what comes with winning games regularly, but we can’t take our foot off the gas yet. Momentum is vital and you need it for as long as possible.

“Promotions are won by teams who regularly string lots of positive results together and it’s also important to be able to bounce back quickly from the inevitable bad result.

“I’m confident we can do that here. Everything is in place for a successful season.

“We have some serious attacking firepower for this division so as a defence we know if we keep it tight at the back we are going to win games. Goals are never going to be an issue for us.

“When I went up with Bolton I think our top scorer only got 10 goals, but lots of others chipped in.

“I scored seven goals and believe it or not most were scored with my feet!

“It’s going really great alongside Frankie.

“It was tricky at first as we were both new signings, but we’ve done well in the last three matches.

“It’s the same with the whole squad really. There were many new partnerships and these things take time to come together.

“We’ve set our standards very high now though and we just have to keep going.”

Like everyone else connected with the club Beevers was thrilled by a 3-0 win against League One title favourites Sunderland at the Weston Homes Stadium last time out.

But Beevers expects exactly the same approach and attitude when Rochdale arrive at London Road this Saturday.

“Before the Sunderland game the manager said not to be influenced by a team’s reputation,” Beevers added.

“At the end of the day they are just another bunch of players.

“It’s the same this weekend. There is little point in looking at league tables so early in the season, but it is obvious Rochdale have started well so we need to be on our game again to keep the winning run going.”

Beevers is a veteran of over 450 senior appearances. He celebrates his 30th birthday in November.