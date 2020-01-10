Peterborough United can win promotion if Fergie can fix certain problems

Peterborough United are sixth, eight points off top spot and five points behind second place with 20 League One matches to go.

But Posh appear to be on the slide, having lost all three league games over the festive period so manager Darren Ferguson has problems to solve if his team are to even finish in the play-offs.

Christy Pym.

Including...

EISA NEEDS A TONIC

All of a sudden club record signing Mo Eisa looks bereft of confidence. It’s now six games without a goal and if Eisa isn’t scoring he isn’t contributing.

It’s unlikely Posh will sign a striker in January (unless the unthinkable happens and Ivan Toney is sold) so helping Eisa recapture his best form is crucial, so it was encouraging to hear support for his player from manager Darren Ferguson straight after the Burnley game last weekend.

The Posh fans also should try and be more supportive as Eisa is crucial to the chances of success. The only back-up forward is a 17 year-old, albeit a very promising one.

Despite his current drought Eisa has scored 15 goals in 30 Posh appearances which is a terrific record.

And comparing Eisa to former striker Matt Godden helps no-one. Godden, scorer of back-to-back hat-tricks for Coventry recently, would not have scored as many goals as Eisa in this Posh team.

HELP FOR THE FORWARDS

Posh have scored 44 League One goals this season and 37 of them have been claimed by Ivan Toney, Eisa and Marcus Maddison.

That’s an impressive statistic for the front three, but a shocking indictment of the rest of the squad and it simply has to change in the run-in.

The arrival of Reece Brown and Jack Taylor will help as they look far more positive midfielders than most who have played this season and it was good to see creativity from set-pieces at Burnley last Saturday. Posh even managed to score from a corner.

FINDING A FORMATION

The purchase of Brown and Taylor is a sign the midfield diamond is here to stay even if it hasn’t looked like a system that suits the majority of players, full-backs and unprotected centre-backs included.

The diamond has delivered good results at home, but Posh haven’t won an away game in League One since beating Gillingham 2-1 on October 19.

Posh have looked solid playing three centre-backs and one up top is an option if Eisa’s struggles continue.

Posh could play Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison and Joe Ward behind Toney. It worked for Fergie at the back end of last season when Lee Tomlin was at the club.

RESIST JANUARY SALES

If Ivan Toney departs, Posh won’t be promoted. Posh need to get back to winning ways quickly to make sure the prospect of promotion outweighs any desire to cash-in on the team’s best player.

THE GEORGE BOYD PROBLEM

The legacy of one of the best players in Posh history is assured no matter how the current season pans out, but what a shame if the great man’s return becomes a failure.

Boyd has been deployed in four different midfield positions (central, left of a diamond, tip of a diamond, left wing) and has yet to convince in any of them. A suitable role for his talents is needed.

SIZE MATTERS

It used to be said of long-serving Posh goalkeeper Mark Tyler that only a lack of height stopped him going all the way.

It’s a harsh way to judge a goalkeeper, but it’s frustrating when current goalkeeper Christy Pym’s undoubted athleticism is undermined by a physical disadvantage. Lincoln’s fluke equaliser on New Year’s Day was a case in point.

Soccerbase says current Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym is 6ft tall which comes as a surprise. Aaron Chapman (6ft 7ins) did okay for Posh at the end of last season.