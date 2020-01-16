Peterborough United can’t have George Cooper back until the end of the season

Peterborough United midfielder George Cooper will not be returning to the club from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season.

That’s the view of Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe who insists Cooper can only be recalled if the clubs mutually agree. Lowe says he has already rejected a request from Posh for the return of the 23 year-old.

Plymouth’s option to buy Cooper expires tomorrow. The League Two side won’t be taking up that option, but they won’t be sending the player back either.

Cooper was a possible Posh replacement for Marcus Maddison should the latter leave as expected during the January transfer window.

Lowe said this morning (January 16): “They can’t call him back. It has got to be a mutual agreement. They have already asked me to, and I have said no, so that’s it.

“I’m the manager and I’m telling you he’s not going anywhere in January. He is not going back to Peterborough, he’s staying at Plymouth Argyle.

“We are not buying him, but it doesn’t mean that he can go back.

“It just means we are not buying him because we haven’t got the money to buy him, but we can buy him at the end of the season.”

Cooper has scored one goal in 20 appearances for Plymouth, but has been a key player in their push for promotion.

Cooper has only started 16 games for Posh since moving from Crewe in 2018.

Posh have yet to comment.