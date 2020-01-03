Peterborough United can beat Burnley in an FA Cup battle between two out-of-form sides

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists his team have a winnable FA Cup third round fixture at Premier League Burnley tomorrow (January 4, 12.31pm).

That’s not Ferguson showing disrespect to a consistent top-flight side, but he’s well aware Burnley boss Sean Dyche will make changes to his starting line-up after a hectic run of Premier League fixtures.

Posh centre-back Frankie Kent is available for the FA Cup tie at Burnley.

Burnley also have a poor recent record in cup competitions. They lost 3-1 at home to League One strugglers Sunderland in the first round of this season’s EFL Cup.

And Burnley, like Posh, are in poor form. They lost 2-1 at home to struggling Aston Villa on New Year’s Day which was a third straight Premier League defeat. Posh also lost all three festive League One fixtures.

“I like the draw and I’m looking forward to the game,” Ferguson, speaking before his side travelled to Lincoln on New Year’s Day, insisted. “I’d like to have gone up there with a win under our belts, but I honestly think we have a winnable tie.

“I wasn’t disappointed by the draw at all. Chances to play at Premier League grounds don’t come around very often.

“It will be tough obviously because Burnley have quality and experience right through their squad just like every other established Premier League Club. Turf Moor is never an easy place to visit either, but if we do play to our best we can give them a game.

“It’s a free hit for us because we are underdogs and that might help us as well.

“It should be a proper cup tie with a great atmosphere.

“Burnley fans always get behind their team and our support has been outstanding this season.

“It’s a busy and expensive time of the year and our fans were faced with three away games in a week, but over 700 turned up at Rotherham last Sunday, we sold 1700 tickets for the Lincoln game on New Year’s Day and we have sold over 1500 tickets for this game.

“That’s an outstanding effort and we need to reward the support with victories.”

Centre-back Frankie Kent is available again after serving a one-match ban, but winger Siriki Dembele starts a three-game suspension aftre he was sent off at Lincoln on New Year’s Day. Serhat Tasdemir could also return after injury.

It’s an early kick off tomorrow to suit overseas television requirements.

The match kicks of at the unusual time of 12.31 to encourage a minute of thought about mental health.

VAR will be used in the game for the first time in a match involving Posh.