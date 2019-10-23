Peterborough United can be beaten says Accrington Stanley manager and who remembers an 8-2 win for Posh in this fixture?

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman believes his side can match their 1-0 win from last season in tonight’s League One game at Peterborough United (October 23, 7.45pm).

Coleman is full of respect for the threat carried by Posh star Ivan Toney and co, but his own side received a huge confidence boost with their weekend win over Ipswich Town.

Sean McConville scores the winner for Accrington at Posh last season.

Stanley will have to pull off a shock win at third-placed Posh without key defenders Ross Sykes and Jerome Opoku who are both suspended. Opoku is on loan from Fulham.

Coleman told the Accrington Stanley club website: “Peterborough catch the eye, like Oxford and Ipswich, as they play an attacking brand of football and have scored loads of goals.

“When they get it right they are very good. They have an exceptional striker in Ivan Toney and he is just one of many who will be a handful.

“They will be up for it, but we are too. We will go into it confident having beat the league leaders on Sunday.

Accrington manager John Coleman (left) with former Posh boss Steve Evans last season.

“We went there and won last season so we know we can do it.

“We know in football there is a large element of luck and we had the rub of the green against Ipswich. I think we played as well against Rochdale the week before, but we lost that game and then I think we got the breaks against Ipswich.

“But we need to go on a run now. We need to get our heads down and pick up the wins which I think our performances have merited.”

Accrington won 1-0 at Posh last October, but Posh won the return game 4-1 over Christmas thanks to a Toney hat-trick.

Ivan Toney after scoring a hat-trick for Posh at Accrington last season.

Posh beat Accrington 8-2 at London Road in a League Two game in 2008 when current first-team star George Boyd and current coach Aaron Mclean both scored hat-tricks.