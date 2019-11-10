Peterborough United can be beaten in the FA Cup replay says proud Stevenage manager

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson believes his League Two strugglers can still cause an upset when they travel to Peterborough United for an FA Cup first round replay.

The team next-to-bottom of League Two were only denied victory yesterday (November 9) by a terrific Marcus Maddison goal in the 78th minute. The match finished 1-1 and the teams will try again at the Weston Homes Stadium, probably on Tuesday, November 19.

Sampson reckons his side did more than to enough to win the first match and he felt Posh should have been reduced to 10 men just before the opening goal of the game when Dan Butler cynically chopped down home substitute Elliott List.

Sampson also praised his side’s character after losing two players to injury inside the opening 16 minutes.

“That’s a clear a goal-scoring opportunity we will have with Elliott List’s pace so the referee has missed one there,” Sampson claimed.

“Elliott showed that with the goal he scored, but it wasn’t to be. I’m proud of my players though. They showed excellent character particularly in the first-half when we lost two players and others changed positions several times.

“We played against an excellent Peterborough side who are superbly coached and have great individual players and yet it’s taken a shot into the top bins by a player who hardly used a backlift to stop us winning.

“We’re all very disappointed mot to have won. We felt we did enough by defending so well we hardly gave them a sniff and because we always looked dangerous on the counter attack. We limited them to some dangerous crossing positions.

“We’ve improved a lot in the last few weeks. Our mentality is such we think we can win any game. We’ve now lost one in eight so why can’t we go to Peterborough and get a win? We have to believe it’s possible.

“We are resilient and we know how to grind out a win.”