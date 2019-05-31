Peterborough United bringing Manchester United legends to the city

Have your say

Peterborough United are planning a sports dinner featuring two former Manchester United strikers.

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole will be their guests at the function which takes place at the Holiday Inn on Friday 13th September.

Tables of 10 are available for £795.

The event, which commences with a drink on arrival and includes a three-course meal and a comedian on the bill, kicks-off at 7.30pm.

There are a number of VIP packages available priced at £1,595 (plus VAT) which include a meet and greet with the iconic former Red Devils.

The VIP package also includes photo opportunities and a signed, framed montage for each guest.

The pair were part of the Manchester United side that won the treble in 1999 following an unforgettable night against Bayern Munich.

To book a table or to find out more information, email commercial@theposh.com or call 01733 865676.