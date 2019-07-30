Peterborough United boss would have no hesitation in picking his young players for the first-team

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is happy to have selection problems ahead of the League One opener with Fleetwood at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 3).

Posh completed their nine-game pre-season with an 8-1 win at Deeping Rangers - a team who will play six divisions lower than Posh this season - last night (July 29) with likely fringe players delivering some impressive performances.

Serhat Tasdemir in action for Posh at Deeping Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

George Cooper scored four goals, young striker Idris Kanu netted twice and there were excellent performances from teenagers Harrison Burrows, Archie Jones, Brad Rolt and Flynn Clarke. Rolt and Louis Reed completed the scoring.

Ferguson insists age will be no barrier to getting into his first-team matchday squad. Kanu has the advantage of now qualifying as a ‘homegrown’ players, two of which have to feature in a matchday 18.

Posh are clear of injuries apart from the minor niggles currently affecting Marcus Maddison and Matt Godden.

“I don’t care what ages the players are, I will throw them in if I think they are ready,” Ferguson announced. “And there was a lot to like about the energy and the quality the young players showed at Deeping.

Youngsters Kyle Barker (prostrate) and Mikkel Fosu in action at Deeping. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The pass from Archie Jones to Brad Rolt and Brad’s finish were outstanding. Harrison was good again and I like Flynn a lot.

“Idris is a good player. I like his balance and his movement and he took his goals well. I have to have two homegrown players in a squad and he counts which is helpful.

“The attitude was spot on again at Deeping. We scored some great goals and played some decent football. Our fitness levels looked strong. Pre-season is also about avoiding injuries and we have done that,

“It might look like I have picked a side for Saturday already, but football is never that simple. I will need the whole squad at times this season. If you get hold of a shirt this season you will have to play well to keep it.”