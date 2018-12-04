Peterborough United boss praises players and fans after a delightful night in Devon

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans praised his players for a professional and dominant display at Exeter tonight (December 4).

Posh are just three wins from a Wembley appearance after goals from Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the home of League Two opposition.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Saturday afternoon live on Sky Sports (December 8, 12.20pm).

Evans, who fielded a stronger than expected side, also praised the travelling Posh fans as 79 made the long trip to Devon for the tie.

“We could have won by any score tonight,” Evans stated. “I was a little bit concerned at half-time as we hadn’t turned our complete dominance into goals. We should have been three up at least.

“As everyone knows anything can happen in cup ties. They might get a breakaway goal for a start.

“But we told the players to stay professional in the second half and that if they did we would win and they responded perfectly.

“Marcus Maddison was quiet unil coming alive in the final 20 minutes. He produced two magical crosses for the goals which is why we love the lad.

“We created a lot of chances. We had 23 shots. We hit the woodwork twice and had another header kicked off the line.

“Ivan Toney was terrific again tonight and I was pleased Jason Cummings scored. He could have had a hat-trick, but at least he kept going and the fans gave him a terrific ovation when we took him off.

“And well played the fans. You have to admire those that made the trip down here. It’s a long way and part of my thinking with the team selection was a desire not to send them home on a 250-mile trip having seen their team lose.

“We appreciate their support and I am glad the players put on a show for them. I wasn’t sure how they’d react after the hammering they took for five bad minutes on Saturday, but I needn’t have worried. We were very good tonight.”