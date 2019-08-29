Peterborough United boss insists his team can beat the biggest and best clubs in League One, starting with Sunderland

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes Sunderland are a stronger outfit than last season...but he also insists it’s a good time to play them.

The League One title favourites – they are 11/4 to finish top with Sky Bet compared to the 14/1 on offer against Posh – have won their last three League One matches and are likely to be backed by close to 4,000 visiting fans at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 31, 3pm).

The perfect scenario, according to Ferguson.

“We’re playing well and we’ve won back-to-back away games without conceding a goal,” Ferguson stated.

“I don’t think this group would ever be complacent, but the fact we are playing the biggest club in League One and that it will be another fantastic atmosphere at our place ensures there will no over confidence.

“I’m glad we are playing Sunderland now. We know we will have to produce or absolute best to win the game, but we will be confident of just doing that. It was a fantastic occasion when we played them towards the end of last season because both sets of fans really got involved.

“I don’t see any reason why it won’t be just the same on Saturday. We are looking forward to it and I suspect Sunderland will be as well.

“They will be strong, probably even stronger than last season when they lost in the play-off final.

“They’ve recruited well and improved in some areas. They are rightly favourites to win the league because of their history and support.

“They have plenty of quality and some dangerous players, but then so do we, so it should be a great game.”

Ferguson is happy with the way his squad is taking shape.

The boss has been ruthless in his approach to a couple of players, right-back Jason Naismith and midfielder Alex Woodyard, last season’s skipper, who gave their all for Posh last season, but who have now been told they can leave the club.

“I have to be honest and fair with everyone,” Ferguson insisted.

“I had a conversation with Jason when it became obvious he wasn’t going to be first-choice right-back and he told me he wanted to play.

“I have no issue with that and now we have signed Nathan Thompson as well I have agreed to let him go.

“It’s a similar story with Alex. I needed improvement on what I saw last season and I haven’t seen it yet so I left him out of the side.

“He just wants to play matches so again I’ve agreed he can leave.”

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Monday, September 2.

Ferguson remains keen to sign another midfielder, but he’s happy to use Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu as back-up to first-choice strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.