Peterborough United boss has pulled off mission impossible by signing the best player he’s ever managed

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has pulled off ‘mission impossible’ by persuading George Boyd to return to the club.

Boyd (33) signed a two-year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium after a summer-long pursuit by Ferguson. Boyd has not played in League One since contributing to the club’s promotion push in 2010-2011.

Ferguson said: “George and I have been talking for a while over the summer about the possibility of him returning and, to be honest, I didn’t think it would be a possibility, but we kept the dialogue open and here we are.

“I chatted to him about where I wanted him to play and what I would be bringing him back for and that was to help us get promotion. He will be back here to play in the middle of the park. I did say to George many years ago that I felt he would end up playing in central midfield because he has the ability to do so.

“It is a fantastic signing for the football club. George has come because he wants to get another promotion. He sees what we are trying to do and he wants to enjoy the last part of his career.

“We have signed him on a two-year deal because he is good enough to play in the Championship if we get there.

“I want to thank the chairman the owners for getting it done. It is great to have him back. I have never been shy in saying that he is the best player I have had as a manager. We have got a very good relationship and that has helped in getting the deal over the line.”