Peterborough United boss Ferguson wary of 'dangerous' Dover ahead of FA Cup clash

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has branded non-League Dover Athletic 'a dangerous opponent' ahead of Sunday's FA Cup second round showdown at the Weston Homes Stadium (ko 2pm).

Andy Hessenthaler's side are mid-table in the National League, and on Tuesday night they were beaten 4-3 at home by Maidenhead, putting in a performance their manager labelled 'rubbish' and 'embarrassing'.

But prior to that defeat, the Whites had been unbeaten in five games, with one of those fixtures their 1-0 FA Cup first round win over Posh's Sky Bet League One rivals Southend United.

They have also been very, very handy on the road so far this season, having won eight of the 11 away games they have played in all competitions to date, and having lost just one away game since September 7.

It is a record that Ferguson knows Posh have to respect, and he said: "Away from home they have won seven out of 10 or something like that, and every team provides a test.

"We have to make sure that we put a performance in, and that is the most important thing on Sunday, we have to get our level of performance right.

"Then you hope that is enough to get you into the next round.

"It is a free hit for Dover because they have got nothing to lose, and I am sure they will just relax and come and play, and that along makes them a dangerous opponent."

The prize for the winner on Sunday is of course a place in round three when all the big boys from the Premier League and Championship come to the party, and Ferguson is hoping his players won't need reminding of that fact.

"There shouldn't be any added motivation for us, it's not just going from the first to the second round where you maybe need to get into the players a little bit more," he said.

"This is the second round to the third, and the motivation is there. We need to get into the third round and then that opens up all different things."

Posh have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game, with George Boyd and Josh Knight remaining the only players sidelined.