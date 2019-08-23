Peterborough United boss Ferguson looking forward to renewing rivalry with MK Dons

Darren Ferguson is anticipating a difficult afternoon as he takes his Peterborough United team to old rivals Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Boosted by their first win of the season at Southend United on Tuesday night, Posh travel to Buckinghamshire in good heart.

But the Dons are also in pretty good shape, having won two of their three Sky Bet League One games this season, and in midweek they were 2-1 winners over Lincoln City.

Ferguson is expecting a tough test at Stadium MK, but believes if his players get things right then they are capable of getting a victory.

"Our performance levels have got to be correct, and we feel if we get to a certain level then we will win games," said the Posh boss.

"We now come up against Milton Keynes who had a good result on Tuesday, and they play a formation which we haven't played against yet, so we will do a bit of work on that.

"It's a good game and one I always look forward to.

"We will probably take 2,000 supporters there if not more, and it is a game the supporters do enjoy in a great stadium.

"We have to go there and try and get the right result."

And he added: "There has been a bit of rivalry there, and in the past few years there have been different things happening to both clubs.

"They have gone down and come back up, and they have a very good manager in Paul, and it is always a tough game. They have started the season well also.

"My last game for Peterborough against Milton Keynes didn't end well for the club or myself (Ferguson was sacked after a 3-0 defeat in February, 2015), so there are a few wrongs to put right.

"We need to get through this game, get the right result, and then freshen it up in the sense that we can get a bit more work into the players on the training ground."

The Posh have no fresh injury concerns, although new signing Nathan Thompson is stil some way of match fitness.