Peterborough United boss Ferguson hoping to avoid frantic finish in Dover FA Cup clash

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson says his side will be hoping to avoid any sort of nervy finish to the game when they host non-League Dover Athletic in the FA Cup second round on Sunday (ko 2pm).

The Posh manager is eyeing a potential money-spinning tie in the third round of the competition, and he is keen to get the job done against the Whites as quickly as they possibly can.

Dover have an excellent away record this season, having won eight of 11 in all competitions, and will be far from a pushover, but Ferguson says his team will be going into the game in a positive frame of mind.

Ferguson is likely to field a strong team against the Whites, with striker Ivan Toney set for a return to the team having missed last weekend's win over Burton Albion due to suspension.

And if they are lucky enough to get their noses in front, he says Posh won't be sitting back, they will go all out to finish the job.

"When you only have a one goal lead, especially in a cup match, and it gets to the last five or 10 minutes, the argument about them being a lower team goes out the window," said the Posh boss.

"You could be playing against a schoolboy team, it doesn't matter, because they have always got a chance.

"They will just put the ball in the box and they get a deflection or anything, so you have to make sure, if you can, that if you do go ahead you try and get the next goal, and if you get the second then try and get the third.

"That is how we play and it doesn't matter if it's Dover or anybody else."

Following on from Sunday's FA Cup tie, Posh are in Leasing.com Trophy action next Wednesday night when they host Ipswich Town, and Ferguson wants to progress in both competitions to set his team up for a busy December on Sky Bet League One action.

"We are trying to get into the third round of the FA Cup, and then get into the next round of the Leasing.com Trophy," said the Posh manager.

"We beat Ipswich, we beat Dover and then that is boxed off, and then it is purely concentrating on the league, and we know we have a really tough run of games in December.

"We will need the whole squad, and December is a time when we really need everybody.

"If we have done our job, then we will go into December and into the Portsmouth game knowing we are in a good position in the league, with a very new team.

"We will have also hopefully done our job in the FA Cup, getting into the third round, and doing well in the Trophy as well, and then we can go into that run of League games with real confidence, and with a really positive frame of mind and have a real good go at it.

"November has been a very bitty month, in the sense there is a league game then a cup game, league game then cup, and I am glad to get it out of the way to be honest."