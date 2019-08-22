Peterborough United boss Ferguson hoping for happier MK experience as he prepares for Dons trip

Darren Ferguson is hoping for a much happier post-match experience at Stadium MK following Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Milton Keynes Dons (ko 3pm).

Back in February, 2015, a painful 3-0 defeat to the Dons in Buckinghamshire signalled the end of Ferguson’s second spell in charge of Posh, as he was sacked in the aftermath.

Now back at London Road in his third spell at the helm of the club, Ferguson will be hoping he has a much more enjoyable afternoon.

Posh go into the game off the back of claiming their first Sky Bet League One win of the season, seeing off Southend United 2-0 on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney, and asked about the trip to MK afterwards, Ferguson said: “I am looking forward to it.

“The last game against them the last time I was here was when I ended up getting sacked after the match, so that was a sore one, but it is always a great game against Milton Keynes.

“I am sure we will take a great support as we always do, and I thought we had a great support at Southend on Tuesday night.

“The Milton Keynes game is one we are looking forward to, and some of the things we did on Tuesday, in fact a lot of things in terms of our forward play which we did very well and will stand us in good stead, but we need to improve on a few things as well.

“It is a big, big pitch at Milton Keynes and we have to make sure we look after that ball a bit better at times.”