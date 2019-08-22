Peterborough United boss Ferguson demands consistency from in-form striker Ivan Toney

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has hailed the early season performances of striker Ivan Toney.

And he now wants to see the former Newcastle United man maintain his form to help fire Posh into the upper reaches of the Sky Bet League One table.

Toney notched his second goal in as many games in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Southend United.

It was his third of the season to date, and Ferguson knows it is crucial for him to now maintain his form.

“Ivan is a top striker, and he has shown that and is being consistent now,” said the Posh boss.

“That is what Ivan needs to produce, consistent performances like the one he had on Tuesday, and the one he had on Saturday.

“He is a big, big player for us. He is scoring goals, but he is doing everything for us, he is stopping switches, he knows that position very well, and has been outstanding this season.”

Toney’s strike partner Mo Eisa also made it two in two with the opener at Roots Hall, and Ferguson is delighted his front men have hit early season form.

“You could see the difference in Mo on Tuesday and the confidence he has,” said the United manager.

“He got one free-kick in the first half where he flicked it over two players, he had a shot second half, and the goal is a great finish, because it is difficult to score from there.

“You are always delighted when your strikers get goals, and that is two from two for the pair of them, and Ivan has now got three, so they are up and running and that is huge.

“Confidence is huge in any footballer, so with those two we are thinking we are going to get goals.”