Peterborough United boss expects an even tougher Bantams test

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans believes Bradford City will be even tougher to beat when they make their second trip to the ABAX Stadium in a fortnight tomorrow (December 1).

The Bantams are back in town after securing a creditable 1-1 draw at Posh in a League One fixture on November 16. They remain bottom of League One, 20 places and 24 points below Posh, but Evans believes they have strengthened a squad that already had several strong individual players.

Action from Posh v Bradford City in a League One game on November 17.

Former Posh defender Nat Knight-Percival is suspended tomorrow. Posh could hand centre-back Sebastien Bassong a second start if he recovers from a niggle, while striker Jason Cummings could also play if he shakes of a slight injury. Both would have started Tuesday’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon if they had been fit.

Evans said: “Bradford return to us stronger than last time. They’ve signed Karl Henry since then. They were very good in the first 25 minutes two weeks ago before we got on top and they will come here with nothing to lose and glad that they are getting a break from the league.

“It will be two teams desperate to win a game in the best cup competition of them all.

“Peterborough has been my home for 30 years. It’s a fantastic city and there has always has a bit of excitement around FA Cup time, and we want to make sure our supporters, players and staff all sit down on Christmas Day and we’re all still thinking and dreaming about the FA Cup.

“I might make changes, but the players have to be 100% fit to get a game as 95% isn’t good enough.”

Posh are seeking to make the fourth round of the FA Cup for the fourth season in a row.

Heavily reduced admission is available tomorrow. It’s also cheaper to buy tickets in advance from www.theposhtickets.com, the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.