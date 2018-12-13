Peterborough United boss expected to ask for more new players

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is expected to ask for some more new players when he meets with chairman Darragh MacAnthony next week.

Evans is keen to recruit new faces to bolster a sustained League One promotion push even though he signed 18 players in the summer.

Posh winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (right) in action against MK Dons in a Checkatrade Trophy game.

Some of those summer signings have not worked out and could be moved on. Midfielder Callum Cooke has not made a League One appearance since October 2, while winger Isaac Buckley-Rickketts hasn’t made a solitary League One appearance since his move from Manchester City.

There are also doubts about the Posh future of loan signings Jason Cummings, Tyler Denton and Jamie Walker as none of them have been regular starters.

“I’m meeting with Barry Fry this week and the chairman next week,” Evans said. “I will make my recommendations and respect whatever decision the chairman makes.

“I might have to lose some players to get new ones in. The chairman has already backed me brilliantly.”

Evans might want a new centre-back as summer signing Josh Yorwerth hasa been away from the club for two months because of personal issues.

Experienced centre-back Sebastien Bassong has failed to make an impact since his arrival in October. His short-term contract expires in January.