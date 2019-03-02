Peterborough United boss describes his stars as ‘magnificent’ and ‘unplayable’

Darren Ferguson was waxing lyrical about his goalscoring heroes after this afternoon’s (March 2) welcome win against Wycombe.

The Peterborough United manager described Matt Godden as ‘a magnificent player’ and Maddison as ‘unplayable’ after they each bagged a brace in the 4-2 victory.

Ryan Allsop of Wycombe Wanderers can't prevent Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United (not in picture) from scoring his side's third goal of the game. Picture: Joe Dent

He said of Godden: “I am delighted for him. He’s a magnificent player and a great lad. When I came here he was down on confidence but he trained well, stuck at it and now he’s got a smile back on his face. He’s a goalscorer. He’ll always score goals.”

Speaking about Maddison, Ferguson added: “Two goals and two assists - what can I say. You never know what you’re going to get from Marcus but today he showed his maturity. He’s not a kid anymore. He is top quality at this level and today he was unplayable.

“If we’re going to get into the Championship he will get us there.”

Ferguson was naturally delighted himself with the win.

“In the first half we were very, very good. The first 15 minutes we were fantastic, especially the front three. We started on the front foot and played some terrific football. We need to be on the front foot from the star at home.

“In the second half we had to dig it out.

“But a win’s a win. I’m delighted with two wins out of three games and no red cards. When we have 11 players we can win games.

“Now it’s important we build on this result - we can still play better.

“I’m disappointed we conceded two goals from errors obviously but people make mistakes. The important thing is how people respond to making mistakes. It’s about the players’ mentality.”