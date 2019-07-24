Peterborough United boss delighted despite defeat at Reading as Maddison shines on his first appearance of the summer

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was delighted with his players despite a first defeat of the summer in a friendly at Championship side Reading today (July 24).

Posh went down 4-2 in tropical conditions at the Madejski Stadium, but Ferguson insisted on talking up the positives which included goals for main strikers Ivan Toney and Moa Eisa, a first appearance of the season for Marcus Maddison and more fitness into the legs of George Boyd.

Frankie Kent in action for Posh at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“There were loads of positives to take from an excellent game for us,” Ferguson said. “What a motivation for the players to play in a stadium like this every week which is what happens in the Championship.

“And we met an excellent technical team who tested us which is what we were after.

“We played well as well. We were excellent in the first part of each half, scored two good goals, should have scored more and we did well with a lot of stuff that we’ve been working on.

“We let in some sloppy goals which we can’t afford to keep doing, but overall I was very pleased with what I saw. They didn’t play through us, but they were excellent in transition when we gave the ball away so there are things to work on.

George Boyd of Posh during the game at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Both strikers scored for us which is good, Boydy played more than the hour we planned which was pleasing as he looked good and I was very pleased with Marcus.

“He’s obviously rusty, but he looked fit and he showed his quality with the assist for Ivan’s goal.

“We started with seven new signings in the side and some still have habits we need to address. There were moments of naivety, but we will iron those problems out.”

Posh are next in action at League Two Grimsby on Saturday (July 27) and then finish their pre-season programme at Deeping Rangers on Monday (July 29).

Those involved at Grimsby will play for 90 minutes apart from Maddison who will get an hour.