Peterborough United boss confident absent Maddison will be fit for the start of the season and he’s happy with how his squad is shaping up

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident star man Marcus Maddison will be fit, firing and ready to go when the League One season starts on August 3.

The club finally confirmed Maddison’s absence from the pre-season trip to La Manga yesterday (July 7) because of an unspecified ‘minor procedure’.

The 25 year-old is not due back to the club until July 15, but Ferguson has no concerns about his overall fitness.

“Marcus looks as fit as I’ve ever seen him.” Ferguson stated. “He’s missed a bit of work, but I’m not not too bothered about that. He will be ready for the start of the season.”

Maddison was the only absentee from Saturday’s 2-0 win in the first pre-season game of the summer against Scottish Premier Division side St Mirren. Strikers Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney scored the goals.

It was a performance that pleased Ferguson.

“I was very pleased,” Ferguson added. “There was plenty of good to come from the game. We beat a good team, we kept a clean sheet and we didn’t pick up any injuries.

“Everyone got 45 minutes which was the plan and the shape we’ve spent time working on was very good.

“St Mirren will be one of the toughest friendlies we play so it was a good performance to beat a good footballing side.

“It was good to see Ivan and Mo score, but people shouldn’t take too much notice of the line-ups I used. We will try and build up partnerships all over the pitch though.

“I was happy with the youngsters Harrison Burrows and Kyle Barker. Harrison has great balance and a great left foot, while Kyle was very aggressive on and off the ball.

“We are at Stamford on Wednesday (July 10) when we will give no player more than 45 minutes again.”

Maddison won’t be at that game or the one at Kettering on Saturday (July 13). Ferguson does not anticipate using triallists at all this summer as ‘we have recruited well and we have recruited early’.

Ferguson wants one more new midfielder, but will not panic buy.

Ferguson will name his first-team captain in the coming days.

The players were due to have three training sessions today (Monday) before returning to the UK tomorrow.