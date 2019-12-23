Peterborough United boss can’t keep ignoring an exciting teenager and Posh injury update

Peterborough United’s exciting 17 year-old striker Ricky-Jade Jones is inching closer to a first-team start.

Jones made a dynamic impact on Saturday’s (December 21) 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers when replacing free-scoring Mo Eisa 25 minutes from time.

George Boyd should be back in the Posh squad on Boxing Day.

Jones has started one League One match when deputising for Ivan Toney in the 1-0 win over Burton Albion last month, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson admits it’s getting harder to ignore the teenager’s claims.

“Ricky is getting very close to another start,” Ferguson admitted.

“He changed the game instantly when he went on at Bristol Rovers and that’s not easy to do.

“Ricky immediately went past his man with a terrific show of pace and from then on Rovers had to defend a bit deeper and that helped us get out.

“Rovers had started the second-half well and were on top of us, but Ricky put them on the back foot straight away.

“It was an outstanding performance from him and what impressed me most was how he took on board everything I wanted him to do and did it superbly.

“It was a tough call to take Mo off as he is always likely to score and he almost did the minute before I substituted him. I’m glad I made the change though.

“It is easier to come on as a substitute as there is generally more space and defenders are tired, but Ricky is making it hard for me to leave him out.”

It’s more likely Ferguson will stick with Eisa as Ivan Toney’s strike partner for the visit of Doncaster on Boxing Day, but it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see him start one of the festive programme games at Rotherham (December 29) or Lincoln (January 1).

Midfielder George Boyd and defender Frazer Blake-Tracy should be back in the Posh squad for the Doncaster match as long as they come through training in the next couple of days, but it’s touch and go whether or not captain Mark Beevers makes it.

Winger Siriki Dembele is expected back in training next week, but Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight and Idris Kanu are much longer-term absentees.