Peterborough United boss can handle expectations

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is adamant he can handle the pressure of expectation.

And the Posh boss will get all the backing he needs from chairman Darragh MacAnthony who insists he’s happy with the progress made by the team this season.

Posh manaber Steve Evans is confident he can handle the club's expectations.

MacAnthony interrupted a family break in the Bahamas to back Evans yesterday (November 21).

In response to a question from a Posh fan, MacAnthony said: “Our Gaffer has done a brilliant job with a new group of players and the best is yet to come.

“I might moan about the odd performance, but all is good as far as I’m concerned.”

Evans believes a fast start to the season - Posh won their first five League One games - has led to more frustration than is fair following an inevitable dip in results.

“Starting well can bring problems,” Evans stated. “But it’s part of my job to manage expectations in and outside the club.

“Not getting too high when you win or too low when you lose is important, but I was actually encouraged by how badly the players took their poor performance against Bradford after the game.

“It showed me how much they care. There was devastation in the dressing room even though we didn’t lose.

“Expectations go through the roof when I’m appointed to manage a club. I bet it’s just the same with Kenny Jackett at Portsmouth as he has a great record in League One.

“Myself and Paul Raynor have been here before. Seasons last a long time and it’s difficult to play well all the time.

“It’s all about getting over the line and I am confident we will get there.”