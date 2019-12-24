Peterborough United boss believes out-of-form Doncaster are one of the most dangerous teams in League One

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes out-of-form Doncaster Rovers are still one of League One’s most dangerous teams.

Ferguson insists he won’t be fooled by Doncaster’s place in the bottom half of the League One table or by a run of form that hasn’t seen them pick up three points for two months when he clashes with his old club at the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Posh boss will instead remind his players how awful they were and how good Doncaster were at the Keepmoat Stadium back in September.

Doncaster won that match 2-0 at a canter with goals from veteran James Coppinger and one-time Posh player Kieran Sadlier.

“Awful is the right word for us that day,” Ferguson admitted. “We didn’t get started at all and Doncasater deserved to win comfortably.

“And that game will be at the forefront of my thinking for Boxing Day.

“Doncaster were very good that day which wasn’t a surprise as they have some very good players.

“They are not in the best of form now, but to my mind they are still one of the most dangerous teams in League One because they keep the ball so well.

“Any team who can pass well is capable of hurting you and we must be wary of their threats, while making sure we cause them plenty of problems.

“I’m looking forward to the match as both teams will try and play good football.

“But it’s important we continue our strong home form by winning before we tackle two very tough away matches at Rotherham and Lincoln.

“We’ve been good at home, but there are still things we can improve on.”

Remarkably Doncaster have not won a League One match sinch smashing Southend 7-1 at Roots Hall on October 22.

But they have only played five League games since then, drawing three home matches and losing away from home at Wycombe and Wimbledon.

Southend is the only away triumph of the season so far for Doncaster.

Darren Moore’s side were held to a 1-1 home draw by improving Accrington Stanley last Saturday after former Posh player Jon Taylor had fired them in front.