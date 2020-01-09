Peterborough United boss believes club have made a serious statement of intent by completing their main January transfer business inside seven days and praise for the owners and Barry Fry

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes his club have issued a serious statement of intent by completing a deal that could eventually be worth £1 million for a National League player.

Midfielder Jack Taylor has moved to London Road from Barnet for an initial fee of £500k, but that could eventually double depending on the player’s form and some Posh success.

Taylor followed fellow midfielder Reece Brown to Posh as Ferguson completed his January transfer window business in just seven days. Brown has joined on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Huddersfield.

“It’s no secret that I wanted to strengthen the midfield areas,” Ferguson said. “And we have got the two players I wanted. I have to thank the owners for the support they’ve shown me and it also shows how serious we are about being successful.

“To some it might seem a lot of money to pay for a non-league player, but I have tried to sign Jack for three years and I’m delighted to have finally sealed the deal.

“I tried to get Jack when I was at Doncaster and I tried to sign him in the summer. It’s been a long process and (director of football) Barry Fry has had to use all his powers to get it over the line. Jack and Reece will definitely improve us and that’s enough signings for me now. It’s a strong squad.

“We may bring in a young player we can develop, but that will be it.”