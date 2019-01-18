Peterborough United boss admits FA Youth Cup performance was poor

Peterborough United manager Matthew Etherington admitted his side were ‘poor’ as they exited the FA Youth Cup at the hands of Bury at the ABAX Stadium yesterday (January 17).

Etherington delivered his frank assessment to the club’s media team straight after the 1-0 fourth round defeat in front a crowd in excess of 600. Bury scored the only goal of the game in the first-half following a defensive blunder. Midfielder Jack Gurney was sent off late on for serious foul play.

Posh midfielder Jack Gurney (8) is shown a red card in the FA Youth Cup defeat by Bury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It was an opportunity missed to reach the fifth round for the first time in 20 years,” Etherington said. “I wouldn’t have minded so much if we had played well and stuck to what we have been good at this season.

“But we went away from that. The gameplan was ignored in the first-half and players were doing their own thing. We were a bit better in the second-half, but we didn’t create much against a Bury team that defended very well.

“We were poor and that’s frustrating because we have been very good lately. The goal came from a bad defensive error and from their first shot on target.

“There were positives. Kyle Barker was the best player on the pitch in the first half and Frazer Garner (centre-half) and Will Blackmore (goalkeeper) also did well.”

Harrison Burrows in action for Posh against Bury in the FA Youth Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will field a mainly under 16 team in their Midland Youth Alliance League game at Leyton Orient tomorrow.

Posh will make decisions about the future of the under 18s in the next two months,