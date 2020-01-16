Peterborough United boosted by injury news, a teenager signs a new contract and a player recalled from a loan spell

Have your say

Peterborough United have received some good news on the availablity front today (January 16).

Right-back Nathan Thompson should be fit to face League One high-fliers Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (January 21), while on-loan Josh Knight should be fit to take on current leaders Rotherham United at London Road on January 25.

Sam Cartwright in action.

Winger Siriki Dembele will also be free to face Wycombe after completing a three-match suspension.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is back at Posh after a brief loan spell at Tranmere. He is needed as cover at Posh as Conor O’Malley has picked up an injury.

Teenage centre-back Sam Cartwright signed a new 18-month contract today.

Cartwright made his first two senior appearances in the EFL Trophy this season.