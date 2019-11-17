Peterborough United book is published with all proceeds going towards Tommy Robson’s fighting fund

Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson’s fighting fund is set to benefit from a new book about the club.

Loyal Posh fans Dene Butler and Ray Cole have written a second book about their favourite club and all proceeds are going to the fund set up to help Robson in his battle against Motor Neurone disease.

Tommy Robson.

The book ‘Giant Killers, the history of Posh in the FA Cup’ covers in detail every Posh match in the greatest knockout competition of them all stretching back to the 1930s.

It’s been a lot of work, but clearly a labour of love for a partnership who previously wrote a book about Chris Turner and other Posh legends.

The great Peter McNamee, who scored the famous winning goal for Posh against Arsenal in a fourth round tie at London Road in 1965, has written a foreword

The book costs a bargain £5.99 and it is available from the club shop, various online outlets including Amazon, eBay and direct from the authors at dene1964@aol.com or cole.ray@ntlworld.com just in time for Christmas!

Dene’s ebay seller ID posh-dene.