Peterborough United bid for Rose could spark a war of words with Mansfield

Peterborough United have seen a bid for Mansfield forward Danny Rose turned down, and it’s likely to turn into an unseemly war of words between the clubs.

The Stags revealed yesterday (July 31) they’d rejected a £300k bid for Rose leading to speculation Posh boss Steve Evans was trying to raid his old club.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony then admitted on Twitter last night Posh had made an offer for the 24 year-old, but that it was at the behest of Mansfield and it wasn’t for £300k! He then accused Mansfield of using his club to attract interest in their player from others.

MacAnthony tweeted: “So regards Danny Rose thing. the owner of Mansfield called Barry Fry last Thursday to say the lad was surplus to requirements and would we like to sign him.

“We asked manager, he said yes so we made a fair, discreet bid for the player. Next thing it’s out publicly we had £300k bid turned down.We didn’t bid £300k for player, but as per usual I feel we are being used to get interest elsewhere in player. All very odd & quite frankly exhausting. Happy to do business with any club sensibly. On we go & no biggie.”

Barry Fry couldn’t be reached this morning.

Mansfield are expected to comment later today.