Peterborough United benefit from the influence of Aaron Mclean

Peterborough United matchwinner Ivan Toney praised the influence of new striker coach Aaron Mclean after grabbing the only goal of the game in Saturday’s vital League One victory at Oxford (February 16).

Mclean is spending the rest of the season with his old club to work with the Posh forwards and his presence co-incided with just a second League One goal of 2019 for Toney at the Kassam Stadium.

IVan Toney in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The win lifted Posh to within a point of the last play-off place.

“Aaron can’t fail to help the club,” Toney stated. “He was a top player, he knows the place well and he’s top dog around the training ground. He knows how to score goals and win games.

“We have been working hard on our finishing after training and I was happy with the goal at Oxford, especially after mssing a couple of chances in the first half.

“There was some quick thinking by Marcus Maddison, although it seemed to take ages for the ball to come down for me to hit it. I just concentrated on hitting the ball across the goalkeeper and getting it on target. I was pleased with the finish, but the main thing is it gave us three points we needed.

Aaron Mclean (centre) is back coaching at Posh.

“We’ve been on a bad streak, but hopefully this win will get us going again. We are a tight-knit group who are fighting hard for the club. We have kept giving ourselves a mountain to climb in recents games. We’ve been playing well without getting results so this win was long overdue.

“We will look after our own results and whatever happens will happen.”

Posh are next in action on Saturday (February 23) when struggling Shrewsbury visit the ABAX Stadium.