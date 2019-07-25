Peterborough United believe they have discovered the heir apparent to George Boyd!

Have your say

Peterborough United believe they have unearthed another gem from non-league football.

Serhat Tasdemir, who moved to Posh from National League side Fylde last month, has lit up the Posh pre-season programme with four goals.

George Boyd.

The 19 year-old has impressed Posh boss Darren Ferguson with his attitude as well as his form, while chairman Darragh MacAnthony has described Tasdemir as ‘the heir apparent to some star Posh players’.

“The boy is a really good player,” Ferguson stated. “You can tell that just from watching him for the first time.

“Serhat has good ability, good technique and he’s very composed in front of goal. His finishing has been excellent which hasn’t been the case with all our players this pre-season.

“He’s going to be a very good player and I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”

Posh assistant manager Gavin Strachan has also been impressed with a player who only turned 19 earlier this week.

“Serhat has been very good,” Strachan said. “He is mature beyond his years. His hold-up play has been as good as his finishing.”

MacAnthony added: “The heir apparent to Boyd, Tomlin & Marcus. Going to be some player. Flair!”