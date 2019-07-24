Peterborough United beaten in a six-goal thriller by Reading

Have your say

Peterborough United lost their unbeaten summer playing record at Reading today (July 24), but played a full part in a thrilling game.

Both sets of players made light work of sweltering conditions at the Madejski Stadium as the Championship side came out on top by a 4-2 margin.

Ivan Toney scores for Posh at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There were positives for Posh though. most notably a goal apiece for expensively assembled strike pairing Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa,

Eisa’s goal was a terrific strike from 20 yards after a successful midfield press and completed a comeback from 2-0 down, but Toney’s goal arguably carried more significance.

It was only a tap-in from close range, but the provider was wing wizard Marcus Maddison who was playing his first 45 minutes of the summer following a recovery from a ‘minor procedure’.

Maddison started in what looked suspiciously like a possible starting line-up for the first League One match of the campaign at home to Fleetwood on Saturday week (August 3).

Alex Woodyard in action for Posh at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s surely a certainty that Joey Barton’s men won’t be quite as dangerous going forward as Reading.

After Posh had started the game well, the home side took the lead with a far-post finish from Taylor Blackett midway through the first-half.

Posh centre-back Frankie Kent’s pass into midfield was then intercepted leading to Mo Barrow’s excellent finish.

Posh then rallied to get level, but parity didn’t last for long as John Swift curled home a beauty into the top corner from long range.

A fine individual goal from Josh Barrett completed the scoring.

Posh had other chances with Eisa striking the crossbar from close range just before he scored and Siriki Dembele seeing his fierce shot well saved by the Reading ‘keeper.

Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Mason, Maddison (sub Burrows, 46 mins), Woodyard, Boyd (sub Barker), Dembele, Eisa, Toney. Subs: Jones, Fosu, Rolt.