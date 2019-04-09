Peterborough United back to full strength for tough trip and goal-machine Stevens told to stay patient

Peterborough United expect to welcome Joe Ward and Ben White back into the first-team squad for the tough League One trip to Blackpool on Saturday (April 13).

Winger Ward missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Gillingham because of a family illness and on-loan centre-back White was absent because of an ankle injury.

Matty Stevens (left) and Matt Godden.

“Joe is back training so things have improved at home,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “And I expect Ben to be training again on Thursday.”

None of the players travelling to Forest Green for a reserve team game today (April 9) are expected to play at Blackpool with the exception of prolific striker Matt Stevens.

Stevens has scored 22 goals for the second-string Posh team this season, but has made just three substitute appearances for the first team.

“Matty has done all that’s been asked of him,” Ferguson admitted. “But he just has to stay patient as if we keep playing with the current system he has to get past two very good players in Ivan Toney and Matt Godden.

“He seems to score every time he plays which is a good habit to have and time is on his side.”

Stevens (21) signed a contract extension earlier this year keeping him at Posh until 2021.

His presence on the Posh substitutes’ bench every week satisfies the Football League rule of one homegrown player in a matchday squad.