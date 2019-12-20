Peterborough United award another Academy graduate a professional contract

Peterborough United have signed youth team attacking midfielder Flynn Clarke on a two-and-a-half year professional contract.

Clarke put pen to paper on his 17th birthday (December 19). Like Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones before him, Clarke has travelled all the way through the Posh Academy from the age of nine to the first team squad.

Posh Academy Manager Kieran Scarff said: “Flynn has really dedicated himself to the game. He has good energy, he’s aggressive in his work in a positive way, has good technique and can score a goal. He can play in a variety of different positions, he has performed best in the number 10 role and has the awareness to do the role really well.”

Posh first-team manager Darren Ferguson said: “As soon as I came back into the building, Flynn was someone that I really liked. He plays as a 10 predominantly, is a good size, an athlete and can get you a goal. Unfortunately, he picked up a bad injury because he would have been in the squad and would have without a doubt played in the first team had he been fit.”