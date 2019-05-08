Peterborough United attract hundreds of new season ticket holders, fixture release date, League One start date, pre-season friendlies update

Have your say

Peterborough United have sold 3,000 season tickets for the 2019-20 League One season. That’s 100 up on this time last year.

Included in that figure are 400 who didn’t have a season ticket at the ABAX Stadium last season and 300 who have never had a Posh season ticket in the past.

Posh have not counted finance applications as these are still being processed.

Posh had 3,500 season ticket holders for the 2018-19 season.

The League One fixtures for the 2019-20 season will be released at 9am on Thursday,June 20.

The League One season kicks off on Saturday, August 3 with the first round of the Carabao Cup taking place week commencing August 12.

Posh won’t be playing any pre-season friendlies at London Road because of the Craig David and Tom Jones concerts.

A summer fixture list should be released next week.

Posh players will spend five days in La Manga early in July as part of their part-season.