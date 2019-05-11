Peterborough United attendances up by almost 30%

Peterborough United’s average League One home attendance increased by almost 30% in the 2018-19 season.

Posh attracted on average 7,364 fans to 23 League One matches in the season just finished compared to an average of 5,669 the season before.

That figure is inflated by the number of free tickets issued to schoolchildren in the second-half of the season under a very successful initiative undertaken by the club. The exact number of free tickets issued is unknown, but without them the average Posh attendance would still have risen season on season.

Posh had the 11th highest average attendance in League One. They had the 15th highest average attendance last season.

Posh already have 3,000 season ticket holders for next season in League One, a small increase on this time last year. Over 400 season ticket holders for next season did not have a season ticket for the season just ended.

Predictably Sunderland topped the League One average attendance charts with 32,156, followed by Portsmouth on 18,223 and bottom club Bradford City on 16,138.

Accrington Stanley (2,763) and Fleetwood Town (3,164) recorded the two lowest average attendances.

League One average attendances: 1 Sunderland (32,156), 2 Portsmouth (18,223), 3 Bradford City (16,138), 4 Barnsley (12,526), 5 Coventry (12,362), 6 Charlton (11,827), 7 Plymouth (9,851), 8 Luton (9,516), 9 Bristol Rovers (8,380), 10 Doncaster (8,098), 11 POSH (7,364), 12 Oxford (7,315), 13 Southend (6,992), 14 Shrewsbury (6,407), 15 Blackpool (5,516), 16 Wycombe (5,388), 17 Gillingham (5,242), 18 Walsall (4,927), 19 AFC Wimbledon (4,253), 20 Scunthorpe (4,226), 21 Rochdale (3,574), 22 Burton (3,351), 23 Fleetwood (3,164), 24 Accrington Stanley (2,763).