Peterborough United arrange Barnet friendly and probable promotion rivals hit with a 12-point deduction

Peterborough United will play at National League side Barnet in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Posh are close to finalising a friendly against Championship side Nottingham Forest which will take place in La Manga, Spain as both clubs are at the resort for pre-season training. Posh head to Spain on July 4 with the Forest game likely to take place on Saturday, July 6.

Posh won’t be playing any pre-season friendlies at home because of the Craig David and Tom Jones concerts.

The last competitive match Posh played at The HIve, home of Barnet FC, just 393 fans turned up to watch a ‘dead’ Checkatrade Trophy game in 2016.

Posh received an early promotion boost today (May 13) when the Football League confirmed Bolton Wanderers will start next season with a 12-point penalty after they fell into administration. Bolton were relegated to League One from the Championship at the end of last season and would have been regarded as one of the promotion favourites in the 2019-20 campaign.