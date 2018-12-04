Peterborough United are out to erase the memory of six mad minutes

Peterborough United are determined to erase the memory of six mad minutes when they face League Two promotion chasers Exeter City in the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (December 4, 7.15pm kick off).

Posh were stunned by two late Bradford City goals after dominating Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Bradford City at the ABAX Stadium. The tie finished 2-2 and a replay will be staed in Yorkshire next Tuesday (December 11) for the right to play away at Championship side Middlesbrough in the third round next month.

Posh boss Steve Evans has taken his entire first-team squad down to Devon, but changes to the starting line-up are expected.

“The lads were in early on Sunday and it was the staff and my job to remove six minutes of disappointment from Saturday,” Evans said. “The reaction from the lads was excellent and it reaffirmed what a great unity, strength and togetherness we have in the camp.

“It is ultimately my job to get us focused for Exeter. They are having a great season under the guidance of new manager Matt Taylor.

“They have a number of quality players so it is no surprise to see them fighting for promotion this season. Whatever team I select we know it will be a difficult game.

“At Posh under my leadership it will always be about all the group and not a chosen few. We need all the players fighting to play, each of them is very capable and nothing improves performances than genuine competition for a starting shirt.”

Posh are unbeaten in their last six competitive matches whereas Exeter have won just one of their last nine games, against Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Grecians are currently seventh in League Two.