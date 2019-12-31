Peterborough United are on the road to redemption at Lincoln after their Rotherham horror show

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists his players are determined to secure a League One victory at Lincoln City tomorrow (January 1, 3pm) to reward a patient set of supporters.

Ferguson was horrified by his side’s display as they went down 4-0 at Rotherham United on Sunday (December 29) to drop to sixth place, especially as over 700 Posh fans had made the trip for the first of three away matches in a week.

That support has grown to 1700 for the game at Sincil Bank and Posh have also sold over 1500 tickets for the third round FA Cup tie at Burnley on Saturday (January 4).

“Our support has been tremendous,” Ferguson said. “It’s a busy and expensive time of the year and yet our fans have been turning up in numbers.

“There were many reasons to be angry about the performance at Rotherham, but a big one for me was getting such a hiding in front of so many of our supporters.

“There is no bigger motivation for the players tomorrow than to make up for that performance with a win. We have sold out our ticket allocation and they are sure to get behind us and we have to give them something to smile about.

“We are approaching the game positively. If we win we will still be within three points of an automatic promotion place again. “This is going to be a very tight league this season. You are never likely to be too far away, but it’s also important to stay in touch with the top two.

“Lincoln away will always be tough and they had a great result by sticking five past Ipswich on Sunday. That was an unusual result for Lincoln as they’ve had a lot of tight, low-scoring games so they will be a confident side.”

Attacking players Marcus Maddison and Siriki Dembele will be back in the Posh squad, but centre-back Frankie Kent is suspended. Rhys Bennett will replace Kent.