Peterborough United picked up a national title in Birmingham over the weekend.

They won the England Under 21 Futsal Championships in superb style, winning all four of their games by big margins.

They started with a whopping 16-0 win over St Albans, a new championship record score, and then beat Birmingham 11-0, Doncaster 9-6 and Barnet 8-2 to win the trophy.

By winning the tournament, Posh qualified to take part in the Under 21 Champions League tournament in Poland in October.