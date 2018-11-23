Peterborough United are motivated by the chance of second spot

Peterborough United’s motivation tonight (November 23) will come from the League One table.

Despite poor results and performances in the last two league games against Wycombe and Bradford City, Posh will return to second spot by beating Coventry at the Ricoh Arena (7.45pm).

Siriki Dembele could start for Posh at Coventry.

Posh manager Steve Evans believes three points from a bogey venue will heap the pressure on the current top three, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Barnsley, who all have tricky Saturday (November 24) games against Scunthorpe, Walsall and Doncaster respectively.

Posh will have to defy recent history though as they have lost on each of their last three trips to the Ricoh.

“We have won at Southend and Scunthorpe this season, places we have struggled at in recent years so history doesn’t bother me,” Evans said.

“We have been raring to go in this fixture ever since the final whistle blew on a poor performance last weekend.

“It’s a great venue and we are playing a big club, but our biggest motivation will come from having the chance to get back up to second.

“If we can climb back above Sunderland and Barnsley tonight it just puts them under a bit more pressure the following day and they both have difficult games anyway.

“We need to do our job first though. I’ve seen Coventry quite a lot in recent seasons and they have played like world beaters in some games and not so good in others.

“Like most teams in League One though they have good players and a very good manager so we need to be back at our best to win.”

Attacking players Ivan Toney and Siriki Dembele are pushing for a recall to the starting line-up tomorrow after impressing as half-time substitutes against Bradford.

Posh host managerless AFC Wimbledon next Tuesday (November 27) when there is a full League One programme.

The Dons have lost their last eight League One matches, but Evans is not anticipating an easy game. Bradford had lost their six previous League One games before taking a point off Posh last Saturday.

“I’m sure whoever is in charge of Wimbledon will have them organised and hard to beat,” Evans added.

“But we have our sights set on six points from two matches which will mean 40 points from 20 matches.

“That would be an outstanding return. If we manage that we could find ourselves sitting in the top two again.”

Sunderland host Barnsley next Tuesday.