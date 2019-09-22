Peterborough United are good, but Doncaster Rovers were better, according to winning manager

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore felt his side were well worth their 2-0 win against a ‘good’ Peterborough United side.

Posh deservedly lost for the first time in seven League One outings thanks to first-half goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier.

It was a strong bounce back from Doncaster who had lost for the first time this season in their previous match at home to Blackpool.

Moore told the Doncaster Free Press: “We quickly just thought let’s carry on the way we’ve been going,

“I think hopefully we saw that against a good team.

“We had to matvh them for work rate and commitment and we did that.

“I just thought when we had use of the ball we trusted the shape and we used it really, really well.

“We got into some threatening positions and if you keep getting into those positions then you’re going to score goals.

“I’m pleased to say again that we’ve created chances and We didn’t sit back on the two goals. We tried to get more and that’s the way we go about it game after game.

“We also defended well. We had to against a team with a lot of firepower. We put our bodies on the line.”

Doncaster jumped above Posh after the win. They are are now seventh, a point and two places above Posh.