Peterborough United are defending an awesome August record

Have your say

Peterborough United are defending a proud August record.

Posh have won their last three opening day matches at home to Bristol Rovers (2-1) and Plymouth (2-1) and away at Rochdale (3-2).

They’ve also won on the last seven occasions they’ve started a League One season at home.

The last time they lost at London Road on opening day was the 2005-06 campaign when newly-promoted Chester won 1-0 against a Posh team managed by their old boss Mark Wright.

A fast start often means very little though.

Posh have been perfect in August in each of the last two seasons and finished outside of the play-off places.

In fact Posh have won their last 10 League One games in the opening month of the season.

They won all five August League One games under Steve Evans last season and all four under Grant McCann the season before.

Posh also won the last August game of the 2016-17 campaign. They last lost in August 2-1 at Oxford in 2016.