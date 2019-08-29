Peterborough United are confident not complacent and midfielder Louis Reed is in a good place right now

There’s no chance of Peterborough United’s players letting two impressive results go to their heads.

Posh climbed 11 places in two games by beating Southend and MK Dons away from home, but a far tougher challenge awaits them on Saturday when big hitters Sunderland visit the Weston Homes Stadium.

And, while the headlines are hogged by gifted frontmen, it’s a midfielder who has travelled largely under the radar who has also caught the eye.

Louis Reed has made the position at the base of a midfield diamond his own.

“We’ve started to show what we are about,” Reed said. “The change in formation has helped us and it’s certainly helped me.

“As a central midfielder it’s good to know there are three places available to me, but the one at the bottom of the diamond certainly suits me best.

“It’s worked well so far as I have George Boyd and Josh Knight either side of me and they work so hard for the team.

“It was a good performance at MK Dons last Saturday, but we are not getting carried away with anything.

“We have a big game against Sunderland coming up and we know they will be one of the teams challenging at the top come the end of the season.

“It’s been good to have a clear week this week after a few midweek matches and all of our focus is building on the last two performances and ironing out where we didn’t do so well in time for Saturday.

“It should be another great atmosphere like the one for the Ipswich match. Sunderland will bring a similar amount of away fans.

“Our supporters were also brilliant at MK on Saturday and I am sure they will be again this weekend.

“A win against Sunderland will probably make our start a really good one when you look back at who we have played, but we know that we have to maintain our standards.”

Reed was signed by previous Posh boss Steve Evans on a free transfer from Sheffield United last summer, but he started just 18 League One matches last term.

He has fans in high places though.

“Louis has done very well in the last three games,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said.

“The diamond suits him. He’s a good passer of the ball and he is very good positionally.”