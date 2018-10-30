Peterborough United are closing in on a club record of 11 Football League away games without defeat achieved by Darren Ferguson’s promotion-winning squad of 2007-08.

Saturday’s (October 27) 2-1 win at Burton means Posh have won seven and drawn one of their eight away matches in League One so far this season.

Posh players celebrate Joe Ward's goal at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

After losing 3-2 at a Joe Lewis inspired Morecambe on December 29, 2007, Ferguson’s team went unbeaten on the road for the rest of a League Two campaign at Rochdale (2-0), Chesterfield (2-1), Macclesfield (3-0), Wrexham (2-0), Barnet (2-0), Dagenham & Redbridge (3-2), Brentford (2-1), MK Dons (1-1), Wycombe (2-2), Hereford (1-0) and Grimsby (4-1).

That run included the club record sequence of seven successive away Football League wins.

Posh won 14 away matches that season which is another club record.

Posh lost the first away match of the following season, 1-0 at Southend.

To break the record of 11 unbeaten away games Posh will have to avoid defeats at Wycombe (where they have won once in 10 attempts), Coventry (no wins since 1961), Shrewsbury (five wins in 25 meetings) and Barnsley (9/4 joint-favourites to win League One).

And recent history suggests Posh shouldn’t get too carried away with a terrific start to the season which has yielded 33 points from 16 matches.

On November 1, 2013 Posh had 32 points from just 14 games, but went on to finish sixth in League One before losing in the play-off semi-final to Leyton Orient.

They won a ‘mere’ nine away games that season.