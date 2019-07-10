Peterborough United are at full strength apart from Marcus Maddison for a friendly in Stamford

Have your say

Peterborough United take a full squad with the exception of Marcus Maddison to Stamford AFC for a friendly tonight (July 10, 7.30pm).

Club record signing Mo Eisa and the other Posh newcomers are all expected to be in action at the Zeeco Stadium. Maddison is away from the club after undergoing a ‘minor physical procedure’ last month.

Posh are expected to field two different 45-minute teams as they did in Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Admission is £5.00 Adults, £3.00 Concessions, £1.00 for Youths (12-17) with accompanied U12s being admitted free.

Gates at Borderville open from 6.00pm.