Peterborough United appoint a new Academy Head

Peterborough United have appointed Kieran Scarff as the new head of their Academy.

Scarff replaces Nick Sheppard who has left Posh to join a higher-level club.

Scarff has previously worked with current Posh first-team manager Darren Ferguson at Doncaster and at Posh.

“As an Academy manager, it is vitally important that you have first team staff that believe in what you want to do.

“They give young players an opportunity, they create a clear pathway and that is so important for the work that we do. I have worked with the manager at Peterborough before and also at Doncaster and I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with him again.”

Sheppard added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and it’s been an honour to have the opportunity. I’d like to thank all parents, players and staff for all of their support during my tenure and wish the club and staff nothing but the best for a very exciting future.”