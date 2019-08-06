Peterborough United agree to sell striker to Coventry City

Peterborough United have today (August 6) agreed to sell striker Matt Godden to League One rivals Coventry City for £750k.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Coventry’s pursuit of the 28 year-old at the weekend. At that point the Sky Blues hadn’t matched the Posh valuation. Today he is having a medical at the club.

Godden who scored 18 goals in his debut season for the club last term after signing from League Two side Stevenage in the close season for around £400k.

Two other League One clubs had made unsuccessful bids for Godden in the last week.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said today: “Matt is having a medical now.” When asked if he’d got the £750k Posh had been seeking, Fry replied: “Of course or he wouldn’t be going would he?”

Fry has said previously: “Matt wants regular first-team football at his age. That’s what he told the manager and that’s understandable.”

Posh would presumably now move to sign another striker as they have no obvious back-up for Ivan Toney and record signing Mo Eisa.

The transfer window for League One clubs closes on September 2. August 31 falls on a Saturday this year.