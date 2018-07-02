Peterborough United agree to sell striker, others expected to leave,

Have your say

Peterborough United have agreed to sell striker Junior Morias.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed a fee had been agreed with an unnamed club for the 22 year-old today (July 2). The transfer will go ahead if Morias agrees personal terms.

Brad Inman

Posh are expected to sell several transfer listed players in the next few days with centre-back Jack Baldwin attracting interest from Scottish Premier Division side Dundee.

Also available are Anthony Grant, Steven Taylor, Brad Inman, Jermaine Anderson, Andrea Borg and Morgan Penfold, while star men Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott will be sold if their Posh valuation is met.

Inman has turned down the chance to join Rochdale, the club he played for on loan last season.

League One rivals Luton are rumoured to be interested in the midfielder.

Midfielder Anthony Grant has held transfer talks with three Football League clubs.