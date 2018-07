Have your say

Peterborough United have added a pre-season friendly at Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday, July 24 (7.30pm) to their summer schedule.

Trinity play in the Evo Stik Northern Premier League.

Posh fly out to Portugal for a training camp and two friendlies on Sunday (July 15).

Latest signing Jason Cummings - the 13th Posh capture of the summer - is expected to make his Posh debut in tomorrow’s friendly at St Neots.